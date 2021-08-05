JUST IN: Serial car thief arrested

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online reporter

A MAN has been arrested in connection with a spate of car thefts where he was mainly targeting Honda Fits.

The police said the suspect Tatenda Mazivei (20) of Kadoma has been linked to seven cases and four vehicles have been recovered.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tatenda Mazivei (20) in connection with a spate of theft of motor vehicles which occurred during the period extending from June 2020 to July 2021 in and around Kadoma.

“The suspect mainly targeted to steal parked Honda Fit motor vehicles at the complainants place of residence. The arrest cleared seven cases of theft of motor vehicles and led to the recovery of four stolen vehicles. Investigations are in progress,” said the police on Tweeter.

