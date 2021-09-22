JUST IN: Seven succumb to Covid-19

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SEVEN people succumbed to Covid-19, while 278 new cases were recorded in the country in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

All cases are local transmissions.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases fell to 235 from 255 the previous day.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 40 percent of the new cases are from outbreaks detected in schools countrywide.

There were 342 new recoveries and the National Recovery Rate was 95 percent while active cases went down to 2 448 from 2 519.

A total of 5 151 PCR tests were done and positivity was 4.5 percent.

Harare and Bulawayo recorded four deaths respectively, while the other deaths were recorded in Manicaland, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland.

Masvingo had the highest number of cases as it recorded 103 cases. Mashonaland East recorded 52, Matabeleland North 51, Bulawayo 28, Manicaland 18, and Midlands 14 cases.

Mashonaland Central had eight new cases, Mashonaland West seven, Matabeleland South four, while Harare only recorded three.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 14 367 people receiving their first jab bringing the cumulative for 1st dose to 2 976 512. A total of 24 855 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative second dose to 2 106 898 as at Tuesday at 4pm.

As of 20 September, 2021, at 3PM, there were 103 people who were hospitalized. Of these, new admissions were three, those that were asymptomatic were five, those with mild to moderate symptoms were 73 and 16 had severe symptoms.

Nine were in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

“As of 21 September 2021, Zimbabwe has now recorded 128 464 confirmed cases, 121 440 recoveries and 4 575 deaths,” reads the statement from the Ministry.

