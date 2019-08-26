JUST IN: Sex for riches

Sharon Buwerimwe, Court Reporter

A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Bulawayo allegedly tricked a 13-year-old girl into having sex with him after buying her a pair of tennis shoes and promising to end poverty in her family.

Wisdom Sibanda from West Acre farm allegedly slept with the minor for almost a month after promising to make her rich and take her to school.

Sibanda pleaded not guilty to having sexual intercourse with a minor before West Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

He was remanded in custody to September 2 for continuation of trail.

Sibanda said he had sex with the girl because they were in love.