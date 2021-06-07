JUST IN: Shalom Ballers carry Matabeleland North hopes in Zim Volleyball Open

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North Volleyball side Shalom Ballers carries the provinces’ hopes of a medal in the Zimbabwe Open qualifiers later this month.

The qualifiers will mark the return to competitive club volleyball since March last year.

Teams will be grouped according to regions and winners from each region advance to the finals set for Gweru.

Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central teams will be based in Harare, while Gweru will play host to Mashonaland West and Midlands sides, with Manicaland teams setting up base in Masvingo.

Bulawayo will host teams from Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South.

Shalom Ballers Volleyball Club was formed three years ago to create a good social base to occupy and empower youths in Victoria Falls.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) invited clubs that wish to take part in the national competition to register with their provincial associations. – @innocentskizoe