JUST IN: Shoplifter seized by mob.

Nelias Shiri, Chronicle Reporter

A 37-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a case of Coca-Cola soft drinks from a shop in the city center.

Thuba Ndlovu of Makokoba suburb was apprehended by a mob after allegedly stealing 12x500ml of Coca-Cola drinks from a shop along Fife Street between 5 and 6th Avenue in Bulawayo.

The drinks had been placed at the shop’s exit for display by Ms Sithabisiwe Ndlovu (23) of Cowdray Park suburb.

The court heard that Ndlovu got inside the shop, picked the case and attempted to flee.

A mob pursued and caught up with him after a short distance leading to his arrest and recovery of the stolen goods.

Ndlovu was not asked to plead to one count of theft when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Rachel Mukanga yesterday.

He was remanded in custody to June 3.

Prosecuting, Ms Ashley Dube said on May 20 at around 4PM along Five Street between 5th and 6th Avenue Bulawayo Ms Sithabisiwe Ndlovu displayed a case of Coca-Cola drinks at the exit of the shop.

“The accused rushed into the shop, picked the case and fled,” said Ms Dube.

The value of the stolen case of coke was $500.

@waydenaido.