JUST IN: Silenkosi Moyo appointed acting NGZ regional director

02 Aug, 2021 - 16:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Mrs Silenkosi Moyo

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter 

Following Butholezwe Kgosi Nyathi’s resignation as the regional director of the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo (NGZ) last week, Mrs Silenkosi Moyo has been appointed acting regional director.

Moyo who has served as the gallery administrator since 2007 holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Solusi University, Bsc honours in Administration from the University of Zimbabwe and an Executive Diploma in NGO governance & development from the Centre for development studies.

“We wish Silenkosi Moyo all the best. As the Bulawayo team, we offer our support to her,” tweeted NGZ.

