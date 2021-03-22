JUST IN: Silobela Irrigation Schemes’ rehabilitation on course

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE rehabilitation works at two irrigation schemes is on course in Silobela in the Midlands Province as the country seeks to enhance food production beyond rain-fed planting.

Silobela is home to Mayorca and Exchange Irrigation Schemes, which are expected to play a pivotal role in eradicating hunger and enhancing incomes for communities in the area.

Silobela legislator, Mthokozisi Manoki-Mpofu, said rehabilitation works were ongoing at the two major schemes.

“We have the dam wall at Mayorca Irrigation Scheme, which was swept away by the heavy rains. Works have already started to repair the dam wall. The incessant rains disturbed progress but since they have stopped, it’s a chance for rehabilitation works to restart,” he said.

Manoki-Mpofu said all the equipment was on site, adding that Exchange Irrigation, which is one of the largest in the country measuring about 170 hectares with about 1 000 plot holders, has had its water pipeline system repaired recently.

“At Exchange we have had the water pipes that draw water from the dam repaired. They also constructed and repaired ablution facilities for the irrigation,” he said.

The revitalisation of Exchange and Mayorca Irrigation schemes has given hope to about 1 500 Silobela villagers.

Manoki-Mpofu said Silobela was fortunate enough to have some of the biggest irrigation schemes in the province, which should be utilised to improve food security.

“Silobela has had problems of hunger but given the rains this time, we are expecting a bumper harvest and this is a plus for us,” said Manoki-Mpofu.

The Mayorca Irrigation Scheme has 76 hectares and benefits over 500 farmers.

“Plot holders from these irrigation schemes are now preparing to harvest the maize crop and are now concentrating on horticulture with tomatoes, soya beans, vegetables and onions now being planted. Farmers are also preparing for winter crops,” he said.

“We call upon the Government to seriously consider building a GMB depot in Silobela so that our farmers can easily deliver their yield. The depot will also be useful when distributing inputs to the farmers.

“Transporters are taking advantage of the plight of farmers and the condition of the (Nkayi-Kwekwe) road to charge more. So, a depot will solve all that,” said Manoki-Mpofu.