JUST IN: Simbisa Brands donates to Mpilo doctors

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

MPILO Central Hospital doctors whose belongings were gutted by fire in May today received refrigerators and irons from Simbisa Brands that runs the Innscor outlets.

Thirty-nine healthcare workers including doctors lost most of their property in the raging fire which destroyed property valued at around the US$500 000 property.

Doctors lost identity documents with most of them having to start afresh in acquisition of property among other things.

Speaking at the ceremony before handing over 44 fridges and 44 irons, Simbisa regional human resources manager Mr Juta Tshuma said the company was committed to being part of the continuous improvement of communities and livelihoods.

“Hence today we are here to hand over these 44 fridges and 44 irons for use by our dear health care workers whose properties were destroyed by fire. It is our hope that this donation will contribute towards making their dwellings habitable again after this disastrous experience. With the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic we more than need these health care workers who have stood firm in the unenviable fight,” said Mr Tshuma.

He added that the company was duty bound and committed to make a positive impact in different Zimbabwean communities.

“It is the people of Zimbabwe who grew Simbisa Brands to where it is today. We opened the first Chicken Inn branch in 1987 at Speke Avenue and today we operate more than 225 outlets across the country,” said Mr Tshuma.

“It has not been easy, neither has it been a single-handed effort, but together with every Zimbabwean who has supported our brands we have grown and expanded to Mauritius, Namibia, DRC, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Swaziland and Ghana.”

Mpilo acting clinical director Dr Francis Chiwora thanked Simbisa Brands saying the donation will help affected healthcare workers live normal lives.

“We are happy to be witnessing this donation today and we are grateful to companies like Simbisa who stop at nothing to ensure our health care workers are taken care of. On behalf of Mpilo hospital management and staff I would like to thank you for remembering us. Such gestures show the doctors that they are appreciated,” said Dr Chiwora.

