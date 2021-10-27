JUST IN: Sipho Mazibuko finds love

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

MODELLING guru, Sipho Mazibuko who has been divorced for over 10 years has found love.

She has been in a romantic relationship with a gold dealer, Austin Gandidze for the past six months and she is very happy.

The 49-year-old Mazibuko who is dating 32-year-old Gandidze shared a picture of her and her beau on social media this week with the caption: “The smiles says it all.”

Her friends congratulated her, while others asked what was going on as they were not aware of the relationship.

Quizzed about the mystery man, Mazibuko said she has been dating Gandidze for the past six months.

She said she did her homework on Gandidze who runs a gold mine in Maphisa, as she did not want to date a married man.

“I’ve been in a relationship with Austin Gandidze and it’s been six months. He’s 32 and not married. He’s the one who courted me after seeing my pictures from a mutual friend.

“I made him research about me on the Internet to see what he was getting himself into and the rest is history. I’ll never date a married man at my age because I don’t want to traumatise another woman by sharing her husband. I’ve had trauma before which led to depression therefore, I can’t do that to another woman,” said Mazibuko.

The former beauty queen who is organising Miss and Mr Rural Zimbabwe added that the 17-year age difference was not a problem as: “Love conquers all.”

Mazibuko said she did not want to date a divorcee as she did not want to deal with baby mama drama.

“Imagine the drama and media publicity sengitshayiwe (after being beaten up),” said Mazibuko. – @bonganinkuniz