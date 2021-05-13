JUST IN: Sipho Snowy set to release music video for My Heart is yours . . . song inspired by heartbreak

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Zimbabwe gospel singer Sipho Snowy is set to release the music video of the track My Heart is yours, a song inspired by heart break from a failed relationship, which eventually brought him closer to God.

The track will be released tomorrow on his YouTube channel at 2PM. My Heart is yours is off the album Uyisagila Sami recorded in 2019.

The Bulawayo based Sipho Snowy said he was heartbroken years ago after his relationship with a certain woman broke down.

“I wrote this song after a heart break some years ago. At some point when you’ve invested time and energy with someone and you think that it’s going to lead into something productive and nothing comes out; I was left so heart broken.

“Yut then read the word of God and you realise that the only person who can soothe the pain is God. It wasn’t easy for me to go before God and cry and say why did this woman leave me. The only thing I could say to God was my heart is yours. So, the first verse of the song is me not being able to do anything without God, relying on God as He being the healer and the comforter the strong tower that I can run unto. This can only happen if I give God my heart,” said Sipho Snowy.

He said also he draws inspiration from Biblical character King David, who worshiped God through song.

“David was a man after God’s heart. How did he do that, he understood how to please God through worship, especially when David was down or when having troubles in his life. The only person who he could talk to was God. So, I took the scriptures of David and encouraged myself, through writing to God how I feel through this song,” said Sipho Snowy.

He said he wants to draw people towards God with this song.

Sipho Snowy said he was releasing the music video now as he has gathered the funds to record it recently.

“The video is taken from the live DVD which I recorded in 2019 but due to finance constrains I could only release it this year and FMG recorded the visuals.

