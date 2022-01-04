JUST IN: Six men stone another to death for skinning a stolen sheep

04 Jan, 2022 - 12:01 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Six men stone another to death for skinning a stolen sheep

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter 

Six men from Magedleni Village in Gwanda allegedly stoned and killed another at his homestead after they found him skinning a sheep that was reportedly stolen.

The victim, Richard Nyoni, was stoned by the six men of which four Mayibongwe Nsingo (38), Thulani Mdlongwa (33), Likhwa Nsingo (20), Thobekani Nsingo (20) and Stanford Nsingo (44) have since been arrested and are up for murder. The other two Khumbulani Nsingo and Moses Ndlovu are still at large.

Posting on their Twitter page, police said the alleged murder occurred on Monday.

“Police in Gwanda have arrested Mayibongwe Nsingo (38), Thulani Mdlongwa (33), Likhwa Nsingo (20), Thobekani Nsingo (20) and Stanford Nsingo (44) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 03/01/2022 at Magedleni Village.

“The suspects as well as Khumbulani Nsingo and Moses Ndlovu who are still at large, hit the victim, Richard Nyoni with stones and logs after they found him at his homestead, skinning a sheep allegedly stolen from Unite Ndlovu (58),” posted police. [email protected]

 

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting