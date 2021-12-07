JUST IN: Six robbed R20 000 by four men

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

SIX people travelling in a Toyota Hilux vehicle lost R20 000 worth of property after they were attacked by four robbers.

In their twitter page police confirmed the incident which occurred on December 4 at around 1AM along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo Highway.

“On 4 December police in Makado recorded a case of robbery where six complainants lost property valued at R20 000 after a Toyota Hilux vehicle they were travelling in developed a fault at the 245km peg along Beitbridge- Bulawayo Road at around 1AM.

“Four unknown suspects emerged from the bush and threw stones at the vehicle. The complainants fled leaving the valuables behind. Investigations are underway,” said the police.

