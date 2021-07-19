JUST IN: Slice Pizzeria expands to open new dining possibilities in Byo

Staff prepare for the grand opening of the second Slice Pizzeria branch

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

FOR the past four months, local fast-food company, Slice Pizzeria has been quietly working on expanding its franchise, which has since taken shape downtown Bulawayo’s Central Business District, one that frames a captivating view and brings more possibilities to the plate.

Slice Pizzeria, known for its signature wood style oven pizzas is set to open a new branch tomorrow where it seeks to introduce an endless and sumptuous menu.

The local company, which was established in 2013 by a former military man, Xolani Dube and his wife Nomagugu as just a meek dream is a sure sign that not all business in the city is dead.

Dube said what led the company to endless possibilities was discipline and confidence.

“We are driven by a set of core values which are integrity, quality, teamwork, accountability, reliability, respect and most of all, we are people-oriented. This is just the first of our expansion drive as we seek to be more than just a pizza shop,” said Dube.

More to follow…