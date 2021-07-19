JUST IN: Slice Pizzeria expands to open new dining possibilities in Byo

The Chronicle

Peter Matika, Online Reporter

FOR the past four months, local fast-food company, Slice Pizzeria has been quietly working on expanding its franchise, which has since taken shape downtown Bulawayo’s Central Business District, one that frames a captivating view and brings more possibilities to the plate.

Slice Pizzeria, known for its signature wood style oven pizzas is set to open a new branch tomorrow where it seeks to introduce an endless and sumptuous menu.

The local company, which was established in 2013 by a former military man, Xolani Dube and his wife Nomagugu as just a meek dream is a sure sign that not all business in the city is dead.

Dube said what led the company to endless possibilities was discipline and confidence.

“We are driven by a set of core values which are integrity, quality, teamwork, accountability, reliability, respect and most of all, we are people-oriented. This is just the first of our expansion drive as we seek to be more than just a pizza shop,” said Dube.

More to follow…

