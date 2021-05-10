JUST IN: Solar panel thief arrested

Lingani Nyika, Chronicle Reporter

A 31-year-old man from Monde just outside Victoria Falls will live to rue the day he decided to steal a solar panel from a neighbour after he was sentenced to 12 months in jail for theft.

Morven Mudari from Monde village broke into Mr Wellington Ziweya’s homestead in the same area and stole a 60-watt solar panel.

He told the court that he wanted to sell IT and use the money to buy clothes for himself.

Mudari pleaded guilty to theft when he appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

The magistrate sentenced him to 12 months in prison before suspending six months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within five years.

Mudari will serve an effective six months in jail.

Prosecuting, Mr Asher Chindedza said Mudari broke into Mr Ziweya’s homestead to steal on Wednesday last week.

Mudari was caught in the act by some detectives who were on patrol in the area.

The detectives saw him carrying the panel which was recovered.

“On the 5th of May 2021, at around 4PM, accused person proceeded to complainant’s homestead and while there, he stole a 60-watts solar panel and went away unnoticed,” said Mr Chindedza.

The court was told that police detectives who were on patrol saw Mudari carrying the solar panel and approached him.

He failed to explain where he had gotten it from.

Police carried out investigations and established that Mudari had stolen the panel leading to his arrest.

The solar panel was valued at $4 200.

There has increasing cases of theft of solar panels around Hwange District from boreholes in homes, national parks, schools, clinics and also from streets of Victoria Falls.

Some perpetrators were arrested and jailed while in some cases there have been no arrests.

Some panels were recovered from villagers in communities around Victoria Falls.

