JUST IN: Songstress Sherly sings on past love relationships

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

DANCEHALL/REGGAE songstress Rulani Sheryl Khosa warmly known as Sheryl recently announced herself on the music scene with the release of a song on her past love relationships.

Titled Badgyal, the song is part of an EP that she hopes to release in August.

“I’ve dropped a single track titled Badgyal that’s part of my EP. It’s all about spreading love and it has six-tracks. My mom supported me musically and wished to see me on an international stage and when she passed away, I followed the avenue of music and realised how passionate I was about it.

“To me, music is not about money or anything in-between, but it’s about passion, talent, brightening someone’s day with a melody and having fun,” said the singer who wants to make her mom proud. – @mthabisi_mthire