JUST IN: Southern Region Division One affiliation justified – Andrew Tapela

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region Division One League clubs struggling to pay the US$2 000 affiliation fees in full as well as meeting player registration deadline of May 31 , have been encouraged to engage the region for “flexible” arrangements.

Justifying the affiliation fee which most clubs felt was “exorbitant”, Zifa Southern Region chairman Andrew Tapela said those with challenges should approach their offices and present their payment proposals.

Clubs were given affiliation fee invoices accompanied by a message notifying them that the deadline is May 30.

“Please take note the deadline for payment is 30 May 2021 . Failure to meet the deadline will mean that you will lose your franchise,” reads part of the invoice.

The clubs were also given May 31 as the deadline for player registration.

Questions have been raised how clubs are expected to register players by May 31 when they haven’t started training.

Most lower league clubs usually select the bulk of their players after holding trials.

“For player registration deadline, we’re saying if you have 10 or any players that are contracted to you or who are in your books, please come and register those. We don’t want a situation where the greenlight to start is given and people start running around or there’s congestion.

“True, some discover good players at training, but what we’re saying is that because we’re a listening administration and problems differ, clubs experiencing challenges should present their cases to the office. Same applies for affiliation fees, if you have problems come to the office and make arrangements,” said Tapela.

He said the affiliation fees were justified by the budget presented to clubs at the annual general meeting.

The affiliation fees will cover, among other things, administrative costs.

“People should move away from the notion that Division One football is a place to pass time. This is a league that is a feeder to the Premiership. The affiliation fee is meant to facilitate the smooth running of the league. The league has costs to face, like staff salaries, office costs, office overheads, training that we’re planning and inspection of grounds. Surely you don’t expect the board to pay for that,” said Tapela.

He reiterated that clubs should cover their own Covid-19 costs as well as pay referees’ fees.

“Obviously we stand guided by the resolutions from the congress where the motherbody said they were going to take care of referees and Covid-19 costs. However, clubs should be prepared for anything and leave room for ‘disappointment’ as we don’t want to be caught unaware. Say we’re given the greenlight to start, should we wait for Zifa? We can have a situation where clubs cater for those costs and then Zifa reimbursed them” said Tapela. – @ZililoR