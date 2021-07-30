JUST IN: Spice visits Victoria Falls

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

JAMAICAN dancehall queen Spice visited the majestic Victoria Falls and took a dip in the Devil’s Pool.

Spice, who stars in the reality series, Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta, has many dancehall hits, including Conjugal Visit with Vybz Cartel.

The singer has been promoting her debut album, Ten, that is set for digital release on August 6 and the visit was a precursor to her birthday celebrations which coincides with her album launch.

Sharing a video of her in the Devil’s Pool on her Instagram fan page, the blue haired Spice asked her fans if they would try the same experience.

“Life is about taking chances I’ve risked so much in the past. I took a leap of faith and started this journey of becoming a artist in 1999 so don’t be afraid to risk it all. CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO TO PRE ORDER MY FIRST ALBUM 10 #spicealbum10 Drops in 10 days. This falls is right at the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe. Would you do this? Tag a friend you want to go here,” she posted with the video.

The view from the edge is totally exhilarating as you feel the force of the Zambezi flowing past you and crashing down over the precipice; a 100-meter drop.

Spice was in Zambia, where she walked with Giraffes and took some snaps wearing a matching outfit with the long-legged mammals.

“Out in wild feeding the giraffes In Zambia. I’m 5ft and the giraffe neck alone is about 6ft. The giraffe is an African artiodactyl mammal, the tallest living terrestrial animal and the largest ruminant. Did you know that the Giraffes Have the Same Number of Bones in Their Necks as Humans,” posted Spice.

She said this was a dream come true for her as she always wanted to visit Africa, a continent her late father described as the Motherland.

“My father was a Rastafarian who believed in going back to Africa one day. As a little girl he use to always say Gracie we going back to the motherland where they took us from. I never understood it until I got older.

“It pains my heart that he’s not here for me to take him to Africa but here I am living my best life, on a land he dreamt of going. My Father died when I was only 9 years old but he’s the reason I’m an artist today,” said Spice, in one of her pictures as she experienced riding an elephant.

The 15-track album’s writing and production was primarily handled by Shaggy, who executively produced the record, along with other members of Ranch Entertainment. It features guest appearances by Shaggy, Sean Paul, Nicho, Olaf Blackwood, and Melissa Musique.

@bonganinkunzi