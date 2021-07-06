JUST IN: Sponsors hail Triathlon Zimbabwe’s transparency

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

SPONSORS of the upcoming Bonaqua Africa Triathlon Cup Troutbeck have described the annual event as one of the best run sporting competitions in the country.

Speaking during an online media workshop held on Tuesday aimed at marketing this year’s event, which is tentatively set for end of September, Toyota Zimbabwe manager Carl Varg said every corporate organisation wanted to be associated with well-run sports bodies.

He said Triathlon Zimbabwe led by its president David Ellis was one such shining beacon among national sports associations.

“It’s always good to support a well-run event and it’s congratulations to Triathlon Zimbabwe. It’s very easy to come on board and sponsor such events where there is accountability,” said Varg.

Fadzayi Chariga from Bon Marche, which poured in US$12 500 for this year’s event, said consistency in professionalism by Ellis’ executive had charmed them to coming on board.

“We didn’t even think twice about coming on board. Professionalism is key and Triathlon Zimbabwe is an epitome of that,” said Chariga.

Nial Rooney, managing director of Rooneys, said Triathlon Zimbabwe was streets ahead of other sporting associations in in terms of sports management.

“As alluded to by other sponsors, Triathlon Zimbabwe is an example of how sports should be managed and we are happy to be associated with them,” Rooneys said.

Cimas group marketing manager Bhekimpilo Ntini said they were happy and proud to be associated with Triathlon Zimbabe.

“We are proud to be associated with Triathlon Zimbabwe and particularly the Troutbeck event. The event is magnificent and well run and for us to be part of such events makes us proud and satisfied,” said Ntini.