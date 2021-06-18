JUST IN: SRC congratulates African Squash Federation president Lucky Mlilo, 21 days later

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Twenty-One days after he became president of the African Squash Federation, the Sports and Recreation Commission has issued a congratulatory message for the Bulawayo based business executive and consultant, Lucky Mlilo.

Mlilo recieved 15 out of 18 votes cast with each of the other contestants getting a single vote in the May 28 election.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission congratulate Lucky Mlilo on his election as the new president of the African Squash Federation by 18 African member States on the 28th of May 2021. Mlilo is also a board member for the World Squash Federation. The achievement is a demonstration of the tremendous work and contribution that Mlilo has made towards the development of squash in Zimbabwe and across Africa. The Sports and Recreation Commission wishes Mlilo all the success in this new role,” reads the supreme sports body’s congratulatory message.

The 56-year-old was up against Boye Oyerinde of Nigeria, Adrian Wehrli (Mauritius) and Khaled El Agroudy of Egypt. He becomes the first black African to hold the position since the organisation’s formation in 1992. Mlilo took over the position which fell vacant after the death of Egyptian Hany Hamouda last year, who succumbed to Covid-19.

In an interview recently, Mlilo said his immediate task is to set up committees and the process of amending the SFA constitution, which has not been revised since 1992.

“As indicated in my election manifesto, there are a number of tasks ahead, but the first will be the creation of committees and the amendment of the constitution which was crafted in 1992 and now has a lot of grey areas that need to be aligned in line with the WSF vision and mission,” Mlilo was qouted as saying.

Mlilo is also chairman of the Squash Rackets Association of Zimbabwe and a squash referee.