Uncategorised

JUST IN: SRC finally disciplines ZINA

24 Oct, 2019 - 08:10 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: SRC finally disciplines ZINA Leticia Chipandu

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter 

After many weeks of uncertainty, the Sports and Recreation Commission has finally instituted disciplinary action on the under fire Zimbabwe Netball Association.

The disciplinary action is in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act.

“The SRC Board, in the light of the many controversies affecting the Zimbabwe Netball Association (‘ZINA’), has resolved to institute the appropriate disciplinary action against ZINA in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act. ZINA has up to Friday, 1st November, 2019 to respond to the several allegations leveled against it,” read a statement by the country’s supreme sports body.

The Leticia Chipandu led Zina executive has been facing a litany of accusations ranging from corruption to lack of good corporate governance that saw some concerned netball administrators and umpires separately petitioning the SRC.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting