JUST IN: SRC finally disciplines ZINA

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

After many weeks of uncertainty, the Sports and Recreation Commission has finally instituted disciplinary action on the under fire Zimbabwe Netball Association.

The disciplinary action is in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act.

“The SRC Board, in the light of the many controversies affecting the Zimbabwe Netball Association (‘ZINA’), has resolved to institute the appropriate disciplinary action against ZINA in terms of Section 30 of the SRC Act. ZINA has up to Friday, 1st November, 2019 to respond to the several allegations leveled against it,” read a statement by the country’s supreme sports body.

The Leticia Chipandu led Zina executive has been facing a litany of accusations ranging from corruption to lack of good corporate governance that saw some concerned netball administrators and umpires separately petitioning the SRC.