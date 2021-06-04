JUST IN: SRC hunts for staffers

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has embarked on a recruitment exercise to fill four senior positions, as it seeks to enhance its administrative structures.

The country’s supreme sports body is looking for a director of legal and corporate services, media and publications officer, marketing officer, business development officer and an assistant provincial sports and recreation development officer for Matabeleland North province.

The legal and corporate affairs services director will be responsible for facilitating the effective and efficient functioning of the SRC board and board committees through the provision of secretariat, compliance, governance and advisory services and ensuring that the board and board committee resolutions are implemented by the SRC.

The successful candidate will also be responsible for ensuring SRC compliance with corporate governance best practices, legal and regulatory standards.

The marketing officer will be responsible for implementing marketing and branding strategies for the organisation,

while the business development officer’s responsibilities are to identify and implement profitable business opportunities and to secure sound business deals.

“The assistant provincial sport and recreation development officer for Matabeleland North province will be responsible for assisting in the implementation of sport and recreation development programmes and activities in Matabeleland North province,” said the SRC.

All applications should be submitted before June 14.