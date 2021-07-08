JUST IN: SRC releases shocking PSL Covid-19 positive statistics

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has released shocking Covid-19 statistics in the Premier Soccer League with revelations that there was an increase of 600 percent of positive cases between the first phase of the tournament which lasted for two and a half months and the second phase which lasted for two weeks.

In a statement, the Commission said the first half of the Chibuku Super Cup tournament covering the period April to mid-June 2021 saw 9500 tests being done with four retaining positive results, representing a positive infection rate of 0.042 percent.

The second phase of the Chibuku Super cup tournament which commenced midJune until the suspension during the week ending Friday 2 July 2021, a total of 24 COVID-19 positive cases were detected from 1100 tests.

“The increase in the number of positive tests outlined above represent an increase of 600% between the first phase of the tournament which lasted for two and a half months and the second phase which lasted for two weeks.

Therefore the first phase contributed 14% of the total positive cases as compared to the second phase which contributed 86% of the total positive infections albeit in a two-week period,” said the Commission.