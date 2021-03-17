JUST IN: SRC to publish national sports associations that satisfy requirements to resume activities

The Chronicle
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter
CABINET has approved resumption of all the country’s sporting activities after a yearlong forced sabbatical caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown that followed.
However, the sports bodies have to prove that they can strictly adhere to the 18-point Standard Operating Procedures, whose contents were passed onto the 29 medium and high-risk National Sports Associations (NSAs) by the Sports and Recreation Commission this week.
The other 24 low-risk sports were okayed to resume activities early this month.
Like the previous conditions, fans will not be allowed at competition venues and SRC compliance officers will continuously monitor adherence to the set procedures.
“The Sports and Recreation Commission wishes to advise the public that Cabinet has, today (Tuesday) 16 March, 2021, authorised the resumption of sport codes previously designated as “medium and high risk”. The Attorney General’s Office is working on the Statutory Instrument to give effect to the decision of Cabinet,” said the SRC in a statement released on Tuesday night.
No activity will, however, be undertaken by any NSA before receiving written permission from the SRC confirming that it has satisfied the set criteria for resumption.
The medium and high-risk sport codes shall resume only after they have demonstrated their ability to meet the set Standard Operating Procedures
(SOPs) and protocols for the containment of Covid-19 which were communicated on Monday, 15th March. To the extent that they have not already done so, the NSAs and individual gyms are urged to confirm the conditions set out in that communication.
“Additionally, sport facilities, including sports clubs, with onsite restaurants, can continue to provide takeaway services and may now also serve sit-in customers at 50 percent seating capacity. The SRC will on Thursday, or as soon as the Statutory Instrument has been gazette, publish those former medium and high-risk sports that can resume activity,” reads the statement.
Standard Operating Procedures
- PCR/Rapid Antigen testing should be done for all players, officials and club staff at least 48 hours prior to commencement of training. Rapid Antigen/PCR tests to be done within every 14 days of training from the last test.
- When competitive leagues resume testing should be done for all players, officials and club staff at least 48 hours prior to commencement of competition and friendly matches. Thereafter testing after every 14 days whichever is earlier.
- Testing to be done 48hrs before games.
- All facilities (stadia) to be disinfected before each game.
- No spectators allowed.
- All facilities to be zoned in line with IF guidelines and testing done as per the zones.
- All facilities such as showers and changing rooms to be disinfected regularly and register kept.
- No sharing of the following items among or between athletes and members of the associated sport staff; personal and sports equipment and apparel, towels and other laundry; consumables and receptacles thereof, such as water bottles and cups; PPEs in the form of face masks, tissues or wipes.
- PPEs in the form of face masks, tissues, wipe and alcohol-based sanitiser must be available for distribution to athletes and members of the associated sport staff.
- All teams to keep a logbook of all athletes and associated sport staff entering and exiting the stadia and keep such logbook for inspections by SRC enforcement officers at any time within 30 days from the date the event to which it relates took place.
- No liquor or food to be served at stadia except water
- Detailed training schedules and venues to be submitted to SRC who shall constantly monitor adherence to protocols in line with regulations.
- Ensure all clubs strictly adhere to the WHO and current National Covid-19 protocols.
- Seek waiver on maximum number of limits per gathering and intercity travel from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
- Applicants to sensitize and educate all stakeholders, participants and venue operators about Covid-19 through various media such as signage, fliers, posters etc.
- Appoint and submit to the SRC, NSA and League- details of Club Compliance Officer to ensure full compliance with Covid-19 national and international protocols.
- Recommended vaccination of athletes as per the National Vaccination Roll-Out Program.
- To abide by all protocols submitted.