JUST IN: SRC to publish national sports associations that satisfy requirements to resume activities

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CABINET has approved resumption of all the country’s sporting activities after a yearlong forced sabbatical caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown that followed.

However, the sports bodies have to prove that they can strictly adhere to the 18-point Standard Operating Procedures, whose contents were passed onto the 29 medium and high-risk National Sports Associations (NSAs) by the Sports and Recreation Commission this week.

The other 24 low-risk sports were okayed to resume activities early this month.

Like the previous conditions, fans will not be allowed at competition venues and SRC compliance officers will continuously monitor adherence to the set procedures.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission wishes to advise the public that Cabinet has, today (Tuesday) 16 March, 2021, authorised the resumption of sport codes previously designated as “medium and high risk”. The Attorney General’s Office is working on the Statutory Instrument to give effect to the decision of Cabinet,” said the SRC in a statement released on Tuesday night.

No activity will, however, be undertaken by any NSA before receiving written permission from the SRC confirming that it has satisfied the set criteria for resumption.

The medium and high-risk sport codes shall resume only after they have demonstrated their ability to meet the set Standard Operating Procedures

(SOPs) and protocols for the containment of Covid-19 which were communicated on Monday, 15th March. To the extent that they have not already done so, the NSAs and individual gyms are urged to confirm the conditions set out in that communication.

“Additionally, sport facilities, including sports clubs, with onsite restaurants, can continue to provide takeaway services and may now also serve sit-in customers at 50 percent seating capacity. The SRC will on Thursday, or as soon as the Statutory Instrument has been gazette, publish those former medium and high-risk sports that can resume activity,” reads the statement.

Standard Operating Procedures