JUST IN: Stanbic Bank extends $1,6 million donation to people living with albinism

Stanbic Bank Manager for Sponsorship, Events and CSI Lucy Dlodlo (left) hands over some of the sun protection products to ALCOZ Founder and Director Loveness Mainato in Chitungwiza recently.

Business Reporter

STANBIC Bank has donated an assortment of sun protection products worth over ZW$ 1, 6 million to the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ).

The donation, which is part of the financial services institution’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, comes at a time when the season is shifting to summer, which is characterised by hot temperatures that mostly affect the people living with albinism.

The donated items were handed over at the weekend and include over 1 000 units of sunscreen lotions; 1 000 units of antibacterial soap; 1 000 units of antiseptic liquid, 1 000 units of lip balm and 1 000 sun hats, which cement the bank’s long-standing relationship with ALCOZ.

Manager for sponsorship, events and CSI at Stanbic Bank, Lucy Dlodlo said the institution was committed to playing its part in protecting people living with albinism from the sun, cognisant of the negative effects it has on their sensitive skin.

She said the bank cherishes its six-year relationship with ALCOZ, adding that the annual activity was held dear by the institution’s key stakeholders.

“As we consolidate our relationship with ALCOZ we at Stanbic Bank have grown to appreciate the challenges people living with albinism face especially in terms of sensitivity to sun rays but also in relation to the rising cost of living,” said Dlodlo.

“We know that these skin protection products are priced out of the reach of many, hence Stanbic Bank now sets aside funds annually to meet their needs.”

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic and its adverse impact on lives as well as economic viability, she said Stanbic has made the donation more worthwhile.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition, which occurs worldwide regardless of ethnicity or gender.

It commonly results in the lack of melanin in the hair, skin, and eyes, causing vulnerability to sun exposure.

People living with albinism need protection from the harmful effects of the sun owing to the lack of melanin in their skin, which serves as a shield from the sun. They rely on sunscreen lotions, special oils and lip balm for protection from the sun.

ALCOZ founder and director, Loveness Mainato said her organisation will always cherish the support from Stanbic Bank especially as it has a multi-pronged effect of cushioning the beneficiaries from the pressures of the prevailing economic challenges.

“The timing by Stanbic Bank could not have been better. We thank you for coming just as the weather is changing from being chilly to blazing hot. There is nothing as discomforting as seeing someone with albinism struggling due to lack of skin protection products… We really feel for the parents of people with albinism in these trying economic times and are so grateful that Stanbic has spared a thought for our members,” said Mainato.

She said some families had more than one child and this was a heavy financial burden for them as they struggled to buy these essential products, which their children cannot do without.