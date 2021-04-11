JUST IN: “Strict monitoring on teachers’ attendance”: Gvt

Mthabisi Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has instituted an attendance register at schools amid reports that a number of teachers are not reporting for work daily.

Examination writing classes are required to attend school daily as Government moves to catch up on lost time due to the closure of schools for the better part of the first term.

The examination writing classes that consist of Grade 7, Form 4 and 6 pupils began classes on March 15 while non-examination writing classes opened on March 22.

According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Term One ends on June 4 with the second term commencing on June 28, ending on September 10.

The third term will start on October 4 and end on December 17.

Government has said all teachers are supposed to report for work daily.

However, a number of teachers at schools in Gwanda are not reporting for duty every day.

For the past week teachers at schools among them St Christopher’s and Jahunda Primary Schools in Gwanda town reported for work only three days out of five, weekly.

There was confusion yesterday morning from a number of parents on whether to allow their children to school as no official communication had been relayed by the school’s officials.

In an interview yesterday, director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro said they have since launched a check on teachers’ attendance.

“We have instituted attendance registers on this one (absenteeism of teachers) meaning we have attendance registers in place and obviously one who does not report for duty will in future be asked to show cause as to why they did not report for duty.

“Teachers must attend school daily as there is no Government directive to the contrary,” said Mr Ndoro.

@mthabisi_mthire