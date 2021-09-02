JUST IN: Suspected armed robbers arrested

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TWO suspected armed robbers, one of them being a teenager, were arrested by police on Thursday along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road.

The robbers were caught in possession of weapons that include a gun and a taser.

The two, Munyaradzi Zvandaziva Gande (21) of Marondera and Tawana Nyasha Ndlovu (18) of Gutu, were arrested at the 16KM peg, along Bulawayo-Nkayi road.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest.

More details to follow…