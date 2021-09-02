JUST IN: Suspected armed robbers arrested

The Chronicle
Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter
TWO suspected armed robbers, one of them being a teenager, were arrested by police on Thursday along the Bulawayo-Nkayi Road.
The robbers were caught in possession of weapons that include a gun and a taser.
The two, Munyaradzi Zvandaziva Gande (21) of Marondera and Tawana Nyasha Ndlovu (18) of Gutu, were arrested at the 16KM peg, along Bulawayo-Nkayi road.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the arrest.
More details to follow…