JUST IN: Suspected robber killed

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A BULAWAYO man suspected to be a robber died in hospital while another believed to be his relative is battling for life after they were assaulted by armed unknown men at a mine compound in Inyathi, Bubi district.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the death of Admire Ngwabi (25) at Inyathi District Hospital as a result of the assault on Sunday at Ngagwini Mine.

Melody Ngwabi (26) is hospitalised under police guard at the same institution.

Admire and Melody both of New Lobengula were reportedly in the company of three others only identified as Zodwa, Thabani and Nyanisi who allegedly robbed Mbongeni Mzizi of US$300 before a group of unknown men armed with knobkerries, sticks, axes and iron bars ambushed them.

Insp Banda said Zodwa, Thabani and Nyanisi escaped while Admire and Melody were caught by the group that severely assaulted them with the weapons resulting in Admire’s death a day later.

“A group of unknown male adults wielding knobkerries, sticks, axes and iron bars found Admire Ngwabi, Melody Ngwabi both of New Lobengula in Bulawayo, Zodwa, Thabani and Nyanisi at a mine and accused them of committing robberies in the area. Zodwa, Thabani and Nyanisi escaped leaving Admire and Melody who were captured and severely assaulted by the unknown men,” said Insp Banda.

He said the attack happened around 4PM in full view of Ngagwini Mine compound residents and mine owner Mr Thando Mokoena.

After beating the two, the unknown assailants left the scene and pursued Zodwa, Thabani and Nyanisi.

Admire sustained a deep cut on the head and injuries all over the body from the attack.

Mr Mokoena and others carried Admire and Melody to Inyathi Police Station where they found Mr Mzizi who was filing a report of robbery.

Upon seeing Admire and Melody, Mr Mzizi immediately identified them as part of a group that had robbed him of US$300 earlier and he alerted police.

Insp Banda said Mr Mzizi was robbed on his way to Ngagwini Business Centre.

Admire and Melody were taken to Inyathi District Hospital where they were admitted under police guard.

Admire died the following day due to the injuries while Melody is admitted and his condition is stable, according to police.

Insp Banda said investigations are underway but urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

“We appeal to members of the public that whenever they have issues, they should not take the law into their hands but allow the law to take its course. They just have to report cases to the police. As police we are worried about murder and rape cases, as well as some criminal activities suspected to be linked to rituals. We are appealing to our citizens to report all culprits who are committing crimes for purposes of rituals,” he said.

He was referring to a recent case where three men were seen carrying a hoe at a graveyard in Dinde, outside Hwange and investigations showed that some graves had been tempered with. Three of the graves had been dug one metre deep.

One of the graves belongs to Thobe Dube who died in 2012 and her son Mr Vumani Nkosana of Chibondo in Hwange reported the case to the police after being informed by neighbours.

Another case is that of a tsikamutanda and some villagers in Gwayi who allegedly forcibly shaved an elderly woman’s pubic hair last month accusing her of having slept with all men in the area using umbobobo.

