JUST IN: Talks ongoing for Zitf body building contest sponsorship

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the ZITF body building contest are in talks with sponsors of the previous edition, PPC Zimbabwe, with the hope of holding the event this July.

The country’s biggest annual trade expo will be held in July under tight Covid-19 protocols after it was suspended last year following outbreak of the pandemic.

The ZITF body building contest has become one of the regular sport entertainment proceedings at the Fair, including Tug of War and the Coca-Cola Four-Minute Mile race.

“We are still engaging PPC over sponsorship and we have some other people who have also shown interest in supporting the event. We are hopeful that by next week all will be in place and we will also have dates for the competition,” said competition organiser Simon Gama.

Cement manufacturing company, PPC Zimbabwe, were the title sponsors in the last event. For many years, the ZITF senior men body-building show only featured men of up to 75 kilogrammes. But, this has been changed and athletes, who are over 75kgs, are now allowed to compete.

Meanwhile, reigning Mr Physic Tinotenda Ryan Gumbo is back in the gym in preparation for a host of competitions that are lined up for this year.

Having had to endure a year of inactivity last year, Gumbo believes he has a lot of work to do in order to get back to shape.

“I have already started preparing for the coming shows. We have Mr Zim on December 4, Mr Harare on October 22 and the Marume Classic September 4.

“It is good news that sport spaces have begun opening up and as sport persons we are excited at the prospect of being able to compete again. I am definitely looking forward to Mr Zim where l will be defending my title with the hope of retaining it,” said Gumbo.

