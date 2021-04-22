JUST IN: Taxi driver rapes married woman

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A Zvishavane pirate taxi driver (25) has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman who was also on her menstrual period once in his vehicle after giving her a lift from Zvishavane.

The court heard that Mukudzeyi Zhou of Zvishavane allegedly raped the complainant – name withheld to protect her identity – in Shurugwi in a bush area.

Zhou allegedly ignored the complainant’s plea to stop since she was on her menstrual period before he stretched her underwear, removed her pad and raped her once without using protection.

Zhou allegedly dumped the complainant around 8PM along Shurugwi- Gweru road after taking away her cellphone and national identity card.

This was heard during the appearance of Zhou before Gweru regional magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa facing one count of rape.

Zhou pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded in custody to April 26 awaiting judgment.

It is the State case that on June 15 last year, the complainant allegedly boarded Zhou’s vehicle at Zvishavane bus terminus going to Gweru.

In the vehicle, the court heard was a police jacket, police Outpost magazine and a pair of handcuffs- since the vehicle belongs to a police officer.

The court heard that along the way, Zhou allegedly didn’t pick any passengers stating that he was rushing to his home in Woodlands park in Gweru.

When he approached dollar turn off along Shurugwi- Gweru road- Zhou allegedly told the complainant that he wanted to make a brief detour to pick up a sack of potatoes and it was around 8PM.

The court heard that the complainant agreed without suspecting anything since she thought Zhou was a police officer.

Zhou allegedly drove for about 10-15 km and he turned right and drove about 100meteres before stopping the car and switching off the engine.

The court heard that Zhou allegedly strangled the complainant, dropped her seat and ordered her to undress her clothes indicating that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

The complainant allegedly denied citing that she was a married woman and was on her menstrual periods.

The court heard that Zhou allegedly ignored her pleas, tore her clothes, removed her pad and raped her once without caring that she was bleeding and without using protection.

After raping the complainant, Zhou forcibly took her smartphone and ordered her to disembark from his vehicle and drove back to Zvishavane.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Zhou’s arrest.