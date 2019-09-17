JUST IN: Teacher takes home $24 after maintenance deductions

Breaking News
BREAKING: Bosso settle for British coach

BREAKING: Bosso settle for British coach

17 Sep, 2019 - 11:09 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Runesu Gwidi in Mwenezi

A well-known teacher at Mavambo Primary School in Mwenezi district will take home a paltry $24 per month after his salary was eroded by maintenance deductions for the upkeep of two women and their children.

Mwenezi Civil Court recently heard that the two women applied to have his net salary divided between them in maintenance fees.

The two wives namely Vimbai Musindo and Enia Ndlovu dragged Cleopas Sithole to the civil court, accusing him of failing to fend for his children.

Mwenezi Magistrate Mr Honest Musiiwa told Sithole that he should not have neglected his family, while squandering his incomes on beer and having “quality time” with other women.

More to follow…

