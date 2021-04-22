JUST IN: Teaching school children about Covid, through music

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

LOVEMORE Gumede is a man on a mission around schools in Bulawayo as he wants to teach and raise awareness about Covid-19 to pupils through music through his group Thando Arts Productions.

Using the new curriculum that encourages children to explore their artistic talent, Gumede has been teaching them music and other performing arts.

He said he has worked with Mahlabezulu, Masuku, Nketa 6 Primary schools and Mandwandwe and Nkulumane High schools and has recorded two tracks on Covid-19 awareness namely Sisonke an Afro Fusion song and Be Strong a reggae track.

“In line with new curriculum in primary and secondary schools we have been training in and out of school youths in visual, literary and performing arts industry. Recently we released tracks with students from Nkulumane High, Ihlathi, Mandwandwe, Mabhukudwane primary schools. These are students who excel in their development and we uplift their talent,” said Gumede.

He said they want to work more in the community.

“We are doing awareness on Covid 19 awareness in both primary and secondary schools and hope to get to public spaces. We are working on remix of a track entitled Bafundiseni of which it’s an Afro house and dancehall mix,” said Gumede.

He said they had challenges after the outbreak of Covid-19 as they could not continue with their activities since schools were closed.

Thando Arts Productions is a 12-member band and arts group founded in 20014 by Gumede a composer; writer and musician based in Bulawayo Nkulumane high density suburb.

The group is known for their track Baba Wethu’s who music video made waves on ZBC-TV’s Music Calabash show from their 2004 debut album Uzozisola.

– @bonganinkunzi

