JUST IN: Teen rapper, T_Phraze to drop debut album on Independence Day

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

UP-AND-COMING rapper T_Phraze is set to drop his debut album Nu_Era on Independence Day which will serve as an introduction of youngsters on the music scene.

The 18-year-old seeks to claim his space as one of the most sought-after young artistes.

T_Phraze who hails from Tsholotsho at eGulalikabili and is now based at Entumbane C said the album, produced by Sensei has seven songs with one being a bonus track. The tracks are Nu-Era, All way, Sayisusa, Umlilo, With time, Boss Moves and At night.

“I started recording music in 2017 and managed to record 10 songs although unprofessionally. This year, I got a manager, Masotha Nzou (Sungura Masters founder) and with his tutelage, I ventured into the industry professionally.

“My hope is to be the voice of the voiceless and promote my home area through my craft,” said T_Phraze.

The former Mpopoma High student said before he ventured into music, he was a writer and was passionate about soccer.

“I also did beatboxing at Mpopoma High and students from my stream would gather just to watch me perform during break time,” said T_Phraze. – @mthabisi_mthire