JUST IN: Teenager arrested for rape

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a 11-year-old girl on four occasions during parties.

“On 11 August Police in Beitbridge arrested a suspect (18) in connection with four counts of rape where he raped a minor aged 11-years-old on four different occasions at birthday parties which had been organised by the victim’s aunt. The victim’s aunt went on to ignore the reports made to her by her niece,” said the police.

