JUST IN: Teenager arrested for rape

16 Aug, 2021 - 13:08 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: Teenager arrested for rape

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE in Beitbridge have arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly raping a 11-year-old girl on four occasions during parties.

“On 11 August Police in Beitbridge arrested a suspect (18) in connection with four counts of rape where he raped a minor aged 11-years-old on four different occasions at birthday parties which had been organised by the victim’s aunt. The victim’s aunt went on to ignore the reports made to her by her niece,” said the police.

[email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting