JUST IN: Teenager fatally stabs rival in fight over boyfriend

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a 17-year-old girl from Bhekani Village in Ntabazinduna, Umguza District in Matabeleland North for murder, after she allegedly stabbed her rival with a kitchen knife following a dispute over a boyfriend.

The rival was stabbed on the breast and died at a neighbour’s home.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of a female juvenile (17) at Bhekani Village, Ntabazinduna, in connection with a case of murder where she fatally assaulted a fellow female villager,” said the police on their Twitter handle.

“The suspect was involved in a brawl with the victim after an altercation over dating the same boyfriend. The victim was stabbed once on the breast with a kitchen knife and died as she sought refuge at a neighbour’s home. Investigations are underway.”

More details to follow . . .

