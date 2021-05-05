JUST IN: Teenager stripped naked, stabbed and robbed

Judge Jarachara, Chronicle Reporter

A 17-year-old Bulawayo girl was stripped naked and stabbed on Saturday during a robbery, police have confirmed.

The incident took place around 7PM at corner Intemba and Khami road.

The teenager was coming from town when the incident occurred.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the case saying investigations are underway.

“On Saturday at around 7PM, the complainant was coming from Bulawayo CBD when she disembarked from a bus at the intersection of Intemba and Khami road, Bulawayo.

“On her way home, she met one accused person who stopped her and demanded for some money which the complainant indicated that she did not have.

“The other two accused persons emerged from the bush, undressed the complainant and left her naked. The accused persons took away the complainant’s purple jacket, white jean trousers, t-shirt, grey pair of socks, orange pair of shoes and a black hat.

“One of the accused persons stabbed the complainant with a knife once on the left buttock whilst one other accused kicked her once on the forehead before leaving the scene with all her property,” said Insp Ncube.

The teenager who made a report at Ross Camp on Sunday was taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

Insp Ncube appealed to members of the public who might have information which might help in the arrest of the suspected persons to report to the nearest police station.

“Police in Bulawayo are appealing to anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the accused persons to visit any nearest police station,” he said.

