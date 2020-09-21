JUST IN: Telecoms $10m kitty boosts health facilities . . . Mpilo ward refurbished

Harare Bureau During times of national crisis “it becomes imperative for corporates to assist the Government by mobilising resources towards mitigation and containment of the crisis”, ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Mswere has said. Speaking at the handover ceremony of a fully equipped and refurbished Ward B5 at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo on Monday, Minister Mswere said the ministry and companies under its purview had accelerated digital innovations that seek to promote telecommuting or remote working.

Two major industry players – NetOne and TelOne – recently put together a $10 million joint Covid-19 Mitigation Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative to support immediate-, medium- and long-term projects “that seek to capacitate our public health facilities”. “This commitment was pledged to his Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, at State House in April this year,” said Minister Mswere. “A fortnight ago we were at Sally Mugabe Hospital witnessing the fantastic work by NetOne and TelOne, and today I am excited to be unveiling a newly refurbished 35 bed Ward B5 here at Mpilo Hospital.” Our economic recovery as a nation, he added, will be leveraged on rebuilding through smart technologies premised on ICTs.