JUST IN: Ten armed robbers rob two women of over R13 000

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

TEN armed robbers struck in Umguza at the Mgambela shops in Matabeleland North province and robbed two women of over R13 000 cash, cellphones and other valuables.

Police on their Twitter page said the women were robbed on Tuesday and are appealing for information to help their investigations.

“Police in Nkulumane are appealing for information which may aid investigations of a robbery case which occurred on 20/07/21 at Mgambela shops, Umguza. Two women who were employed as a shopkeeper and cashier were attacked and robbed by 10 suspects of cash amounting to ZAR 13 200 and US$15, cellphones, shoes and other valuables,” tweeted the police.

Meanwhile, in Harare, a woman lost US$1000 cash and groceries to four robbers on Thursday in Marlborough.