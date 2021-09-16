JUST IN: Ten Binga youths get college scholarships

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

TEN youths from Binga have an opportunity to further their studies and realise their dreams for a better future after the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) established a scholarship to pay for their tertiary learning.

The beneficiaries, whose ages were not provided, comprise five females and five males who had already secured places at state universities and technical colleges, but had failed to raise fees.

These are Mainza Mudenda, Shirley Mwinde, Thabitha Chasungwa and Vwelenga Sianjoomwa who have enrolled with Lupane State University.

Mause Chasombwa and Wayne Katemba enrolled with Midlands State University while Lisa Nolwazi Sibanda is at Zimbabwe Open University, Moses Tulumbe at University of Zimbabwe, Blessed Fungai Chamuka at Centre for Development Studies and Doubt Mwinde enrolled with Bulawayo Polytechnic.

AAG has paid in full, registration and first semester fees for the beneficiaries and will pay for them until they complete their studies.

AAG members mobilized the funds in an effort to contribute to the country’s development through enhancing access to education and entrepreneurial opportunities, in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) drive for human capital development for an innovation and knowledge driven economy.

AAG national vice president Mr Mabutho Moyo said the gesture is a fulfilment of the pledge made by the pressure group to President Mnangagwa to help unlock opportunities for indigenous entrepreneurs and previously marginalized communities particularly youth in Binga.

“As promised in our earlier visit to President Mnangagwa, we have managed to secure university scholarships for 10 students from Binga. As AAG we have paid tuition and registration fees for the 10 beneficiaries and we have pledged to take care of their tuition requirements for the duration of their studies until they graduate,” said Mr Moyo.

The beneficiaries were selected by local leadership in Binga.

The AAG will also monitor academic progress of the beneficiaries and assist them secure jobs after they complete studies so that they become transformation testimonies for Binga.

“Education is a fundamental goal towards Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 4 hence as AAG we have taken it upon ourselves to make sure that no-one is left behind especially children from previously marginalized communities,” added Mr Moyo.

He said AAG also donated 10 tonnes of sugar, 5 000 litres of branded sanitisers and a 30 tonne truck load of cooking oil to the Binga community.

Plans are underway to identify deserving youth with similar situation in other marginalized communities if funds permit, with Masvingo the next port of call, said Mr Moyo.

[email protected]