JUST IN: THE 63rd edition of the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show to officially open on Saturday

THE 63rd edition of the Matabeleland South Agricultural Show kicked off yesterday under strict Covid-19 regulations with exhibitors looking forward to creating linkages that will yield high returns.

All the exhibition space has been taken up at the Gwanda Sow grounds and a few exhibitors were still working on the final touches of their stands by yesterday.

The show will be officially opened on Saturday and runs the theme: “embracing the new normal: agriculture towards sustainable economic development” at the Gwanda Show Grounds.

Among the exhibitors are crop and livestock farmers, Government departments, parastatals, seed companies and private sector players.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic exhibitors and visitors are being screened and sanitised upon entry while the Ministry of Health and Child Care is offering Covid-19 vaccination services.

Mrs Judith Ncube from Bulilima who chairs the Vusanani Cooperative, which deals with forest products said she looked forward to creating linkages that will boost their business.

“The agricultural show is a great platform for us as a cooperative to show case our products. We are always looking forward to expanding our business and to do so we need capitalisation and more customers,” she said.

Mr Trevor Moyo, a livestock farmer said the show was a great platform for interacting with other farmers and sharing knowledge to enhance production.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority business enterprise manager for Matobo, Mr Patridge Marimbe, said they hoped to raise awareness among various stakeholders in conserving wildlife heritage.

Matabeleland South Agricultural Show Society president, Mr Mkhulunyelwa Ngwenya said the agricultural show started off on a slow note in the morning but by late afternoon it was picking up.

“Some exhibitors are still setting up their stands and by tomorrow all will be set and the show will be in full swing,” he said.

Mr Ngwenya said a number of new exhibitors had come on board this year and were drawn from different categories.

“We want farmers and other stakeholders to embrace new technology to market their goods and products. We also want them to identify opportunities that have arisen as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and utilise them,” he said.

"We want service providers to identify ways to expand their businesses and remain relevant during this era which is technologically driven."