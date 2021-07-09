JUST IN: ‘The best time to invest in Zimbabwe is now’ – ZIDA

Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Investment Development Authority (ZIDA) has said “the best time to invest in Zimbabwe is now”, calling on all potential investors at home and abroad to grab the available opportunities.

“There are so many sectors that are ready for investment,” the authority posted on its Twitter handle.

“ZIDA has it all under one roof, the One Stop Investment Services Centre (OSISC) houses officials from key regulatory bodies and ministries relevant to the investment process.”

The establishment of ZIDA is one of the successes of the New Dispensation’s economic reforms aimed at rejuvenating the productive sector and creating more jobs. The grand plan is to realise an upper middle-income economy by 2030.