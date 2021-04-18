JUST IN: “The future is bright”- ED

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has reassured the nation that its collective strength and fortitude are capable of defeating any challenges, including the Covid-19 global pandemic and urged citizens not to forget the sacrifices made by gallant sons and daughters to liberate the country to liberate Zimbabwe.

Notwithstanding the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, which is wreaking havoc on global economies, Zimbabweans are today virtually converging across the country to commemorate 41 years of Independence from colonialism.

Riding on the crest of the Second Republic’s strides towards job creation, re-engagement, democracy, conflict resolution and agricultural productivity, among other deliverables aimed at fostering socio-economic development and peaceful co-existence to eradicate poverty, the nation is celebrating the day under the theme “[email protected] — Together, Growing our Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society”.

Posting on his official Facebook page to mark the 41st Independence Anniversary, President Mnangagwa said although Zimbabwe is facing many challenges such as climate change, economic battles and the fight against Covid-19, the collective strength and fortitude of the citizens can defeat any challenge being faced.

“Forty-one years ago, our great nation broke free from colonial rule. Today, our country faces many challenges. Climate change, economic battles and the fight against Covid-19 all threaten our way of life,” he said.

“However, I know that no matter the circumstances, the collective strength and fortitude of the Zimbabwean people can defeat any challenge that we may face.”

President Mnangagwa said as citizens come together to celebrate Independence, there is need to not to forget the supreme sacrifices by the country’s heroes and heroines to liberate the country from imperial domination.

“Today we come together not only to honour our past, but also to celebrate our future. We must never forget the sacrifices made so that we may be free of imperial domination. The memory of our heroes guides our country,” he said.

“The memory of our heroes guides our country. One thing is clear – Zimbabwe’s future is bright.”

The President said he is inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit of young Zimbabweans who, against enormous odds, strive to better their circumstances to support their families and communities.

“I have no doubt that through the genius and passion of our people, Zimbabwe shall rise once again! Let us celebrate today all things that we love about Zimbabwe. And above all else, let us come together to celebrate the Zimbabwean people,” he said.

“God bless you all, God bless Zimbabwe!”

@mashnets