JUST IN: The second edition of youth recognition awards on the cards

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A LOCAL national Non-Governmental Organisation, 4-H Zimbabwe in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is hosting the second edition of youth recognition awards that targets exceptional youth across all sectors of the economy.

4-H is a youth’s organisation which targets youths between 16-35 years and was launched by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation in 2019.

The recognition awards are meant to motivate and empower youth across sectors such as sports, agriculture, tourism, mining, innovation, journalism, leadership as well as entrepreneurship.

Eligible candidates should be below the age of 35 years and nominated by fellow youth as identified by their areas of influence.

This year’s nominations will be open from tomorrow to November 15.

To nominate an individual, send the name of their candidate, sector and contact details to [email protected].

“We encourage everyone to take the opportunity and identify pacesetters in their society and nominate them for the awards. The higher the nominations, the greater chances an individual has to win,” said 4-H Zimbabwe information officer Miss Michelle Ncube.

She said 4-H Zimbabwe uses this opportunity to expose youth to greater opportunities and facilitate the youths for youth mentorship into capable and competent leaders.