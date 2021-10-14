JUST IN: The second edition of youth recognition awards on the cards

14 Oct, 2021 - 13:10 0 Views
0 Comments
JUST IN: The second edition of youth recognition awards on the cards

The Chronicle

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

A LOCAL national Non-Governmental Organisation, 4-H Zimbabwe in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is hosting the second edition of youth recognition awards that targets exceptional youth across all sectors of the economy.

4-H is a youth’s organisation which targets youths between 16-35 years and was launched by the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation in 2019.

The recognition awards are meant to motivate and empower youth across sectors such as sports, agriculture, tourism, mining, innovation, journalism, leadership as well as entrepreneurship.

Eligible candidates should be below the age of 35 years and nominated by fellow youth as identified by their areas of influence.

This year’s nominations will be open from tomorrow to November 15.

To nominate an individual, send the name of their candidate, sector and contact details to [email protected].

“We encourage everyone to take the opportunity and identify pacesetters in their society and nominate them for the awards. The higher the nominations, the greater chances an individual has to win,” said 4-H Zimbabwe information officer Miss Michelle Ncube.

She said 4-H Zimbabwe uses this opportunity to expose youth to greater opportunities and facilitate the youths for youth mentorship into capable and competent leaders.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting