JUST IN: Thousands of job seekers throng Egodini mall contact centre

Andile Tshuma

THOUSANDS of job seekers thronged the Egodini mall project contact centre on Monday as the contractor; Terracota Private Limited, started the recruitment process for the first phase of the project.

An estimated 8000 people thronged the former Basch street taxi terminus, with some people queuing at the contact centre as early as 4AM.

Terracotta Private Limited director Mr Thulani Moyo said they were overwhelmed by the number of people who responded to their call and had to suspend giving out forms.

“So many people came, more than we had prepared for. We just need about 400 people for the first phase but so far close to 8000 people have gathered here. We are waiting for the police canine unit so as to help us control crowds and prevent a stampede.”

Some enterprising youths started making copies of the registration forms and were selling them at 50 cents each at the queue.

More details to follow