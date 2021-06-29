JUST IN: Three machete gang members arrested for assault and robbery

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Lupane have arrested three machete wielding robbers who allegedly attacked a man and stole his valuables.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) twitter page, the trio which was in the company of another suspect who is still at large, approached the complainant on Friday last week, attacked him and fled with US$200, an Itel smartphone and other valuables.

“Police in Lupane arrested three men in connection with a robbery case which occurred At Ndawanga Business Centre in Inyathi where the four suspects who were armed with machetes and logs attacked the complainant and stole US$200, an Itel phone and other valuables.

“The complainant later identified one of the suspects and alerted the police leading to the arrest of the three suspects. Police have since launched a manhunt for the remaining suspect.”