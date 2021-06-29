JUST IN: Three men arrested for smuggling goods from Botswana

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Police in Plumtree have arrested three smugglers found in possession of flat screen TVs, radios, Bluetooth speakers and clothes.

The smugglers got caught thanks to a police operation code named ‘No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe.

In a Tweet, police warned members of the public against using undesignated points when entering or exiting the country.

The three suspects were caught at Nxele illegal crossing point on Saturday.

“Police in Plumtree arrested three suspects for smuggling and recovered 6×43 inch LED Television sets, 26 Waxiba radios, 15 Bluetooth box speakers, 50 litres diesel and various clothing at Nxele illegal crossing point,” tweeted the police.

To date the operation has nabbed over 30 000 people.

“Since the inception of the Operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes/ Fhasi Ngamilandu Yamukanoni Yamashango/Mhosva Pamiganhu Ngadzipere/ Amacala Kawaphele Emingceleni Yelizwe’on 07/06/21, cumulative arrests now stand at 30 387,” said the police.

The Department of Immigration’s Compliance and Enforcement intercepted 25 Malawian border jumpers who were travelling to South Africa.

Among those arrested, 16 had unstamped passports and the rest were undocumented persons.

At the beginning of the year there were nine people who lost cash amounting to R28 850 and US$90 and other valuables after they were attacked by gun-wielding robbers while they were on their way to South Africa, through an illegal entry point along the Beitbridge borderline.