JUST IN: Three miners die in mine accidents

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

THREE miners died in two separate mine accidents which occurred in Matabeleland South Province.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident which occurred at John A Big Ben Mine in Gwanda and Stambok Mine in Filabusi on September 4.

“I can confirm that we recorded two mine accidents in Matabeleland South Province where three mine workers died. In the first incident two illegal gold panners were working at a disused mine shaft at John A Big Ben Mine. Whilst they were inside the shaft collapsed and trapped Vincent Bhebhe. His peer alerted other miners who were close by and they retrieved Bhebhe’s body. He was rushed to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“In another incident six miners were working at Stambok Mine in Insiza. Three workers went down a 12-metre-deep shaft while the other three remained on the surface. The shaft collapsed and trapped them. Cleopas Moyo and Judge Moyo died on the spot while Blessing Sibanda sustained injuries,” she said.

