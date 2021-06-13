JUST IN: Three months ban for weapon-carrying in Lupane

Police have banned carrying of machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, daggers, knives, catapults or any traditional weapon whatsoever capable of use as a weapon in a public place.

Michelle Nyanzira, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Lupane have banned for three months, the carrying of dangerous weapons in a bid to reduce the violence and looting of property.

In a statement on Friday, Officer Commanding Lupane District Chief Superintendent Rosum Shonhiwa said the bans were effective from June 12 to 12 September.

Last week, police in Hwange District, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo banned the carrying of weapons in public over the next three months amid concern over the prevalence of crimes such as murder, robbery and assault.

“I believe on reasonable grounds that the carrying in public, whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of use as weapons in terms of Section 2(4)of Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23 A) catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives, daggers or any traditional weapons for whatsoever occasion and might cause public disorder or a breach of the peace,” said Chief Supt Shonhiwa.

“I hereby issue an order prohibiting the carrying of such weapons within my district or any part thereof for a period not exceeding three months that is from 12 June to 12 September,” he said.

He said any person who fails to comply with the prohibition order shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level five or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or both.

Last week, a Bulawayo man connived with three men armed with machetes and knives to rob his mother and sister who had just arrived in the country from the United Kingdom. – @michieroxy