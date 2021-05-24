JUST IN: Three new Covid-19 cases recorded

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

ZIMBABWE recorded three new Covid-19 cases and no deaths yesterday as the national recovery rate remained at 94,2 percent.

The three new cases were reported in Harare, Mashonaland Central and Masvingo provinces.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that 2 148 people received their first dose yesterday bringing the total number of those who have received the first dose to 632 496. 4 812 people received their second dose bringing the cumulative total to 2 278 537 people.

“We recorded three new cases, all local and no deaths in the last 24 hours. The average for new cases falls to 17 today from 18 recorded on Saturday,” said the Ministry.

“Eight new recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours and the national recovery rate stands at 94.2 percent. Active cases go down to 643 today.”

As of Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded 38 682 cases 36 453 recoveries and 1 586 deaths.

