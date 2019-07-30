JUST IN: Three soldiers dragged to court for murdering worshiper

The Chronicle

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau 

THREE soldiers who are accused of shooting dead a 37-year-old member of the Zion Christian Church during a confrontation near the Government-run Reception and Support Centre for Migrants in Beitbridge were on Tuesday dragged before a Beitbridge Magistrate Court charged with murder.

The trio, Nqabutho Khoza (29), Emmanuel Gandidzanwa (25) and Oscar Mutambisi whose age was not given in court and are all from the 11 combat group deployed to Beitbridge, were not asked to plead to the charges before Beitbridge resident magistrate Mr Langton Mukwengi.

They were remanded in custody to Wednesday for confirmation of warned and cautioned statements.

More to follow…

