JUST IN: Three succumb to Covid-19

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THREE people died due to Covid-19 while 15 new cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 38 448.

The deaths were reported in Manicaland, Mashonaland West and Masvingo provinces while new cases were reported in Bulawayo, Harare, Manicaland, and Masvingo.

There were 13 new recoveries and the national recovery rate stands at 94,2 percent while active cases went down to 648 from 649 the previous day.

“As at 11 May 2021, Zimbabwe has recorded 38 448 confirmed cases including 336 221 recoveries and 1 579 deaths,” said the Ministry of Health and Child Care in its daily update.

The vaccination programme is continuing countrywide with 10 166 people receiving their first dose yesterday taking the total number of people who have received their first dose to 539 526.

Those who received the second dose yesterday were 8 953 bringing the total number to 170 246 as at 4PM yesterday.

The Ministry said as of Monday, there were 25 hospitalised Covid-19 patients, three who were asymptomatic, 11 who had mild to moderate symptoms and nine with severe symptoms.

Two of them were in intensive care units.

